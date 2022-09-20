 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Munster, IN

The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Foggy start Wednesday in the Region

Foggy start Wednesday in the Region

Dense fog has formed in parts of Northwest Indiana this morning and could slow down the morning commute. Find out how long it will stick around and when our next rain chance is in our latest forecast.

Isolated showers in NWI Tuesday

Isolated showers in NWI Tuesday

The chance for rain continues today in Northwest Indiana with below normal temps. Find out when and where showers are most likely, when they'll come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts