Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Munster, IN
