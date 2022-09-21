 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2022 in Munster, IN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

