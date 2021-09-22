Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lakeshore Flood Advisory from WED 7:00 AM CDT until THU 3:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Munster, IN
