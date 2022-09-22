Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Munster, IN
Rain along and behind a cold front Wednesday. Already cooler today, but a big cool down expected for Thursday. Track the rain and see how much temperatures will drop in our updated forecast.
Patchy fog early Friday, but otherwise a quiet, warm day. See when our rain chance begins, when it will peak, and what will happen to temperatures in our weekend forecast.
A few showers and storms today in Northwest Indiana, but the better chance of rain is expected Wednesday as a cold front moves in. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to temps here.
Decreasing clouds with pleasant temperatures in Northwest Indiana today. A warm front will bring rain back to the area and send temperatures rising for Tuesday though. Get all the details here.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
