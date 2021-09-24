 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from FRI 5:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

