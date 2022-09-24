Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Munster, IN

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Munster. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.