Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

