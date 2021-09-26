Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Munster, IN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.