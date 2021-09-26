The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Munster, IN
