Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Munster, IN

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.