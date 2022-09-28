Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Munster, IN
