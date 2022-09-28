Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Munster, IN

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.