Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Munster, IN
