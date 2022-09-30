Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Munster, IN
Even cooler today than Monday thanks to another cold front. Just a few showers this afternoon, but a good chance of rain Tuesday night. Find out how long the rain will stick around here.
Near record cold temperatures this morning, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. Find out how much temps will rise for Friday and when our next rain chance is here.
Lake effect showers will continue in Northwest Indiana Wednesday. We'll dry out by sunset, but then temperatures will tumble. See how cold it will get and what's in store for Thursday here.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degre…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. W…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Munster. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. W…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…
Mid 60s and dry Friday in Northwest Indiana. A warm front AND a cold front are expected this weekend! Track the temperature changes and rain chances in our updated forecast.