The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Munster's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperature…
This evening in Munster: Rain showers early with mostly clear conditions later at night. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Munster. The forecast …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Scattered s…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
The Munster area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The …
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Munster folks should be prepared for high t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Clear. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…