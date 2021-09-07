Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Munster, IN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.