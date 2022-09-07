Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Munster, IN

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
