Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Munster, IN
