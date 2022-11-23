 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's what the weather is looking like through Sunday in Northwest Indiana

Two cold fronts for the Region over the next five days and both will bring a change in temperatures and rain. Get all the details on both fronts in our Thanksgiving weekend forecast video.

12 recipes to add to your Thanksgiving Day feast

This week's recipe roundup is all about Thanksgiving, of course. Whether you're planning your menu from scratch or looking for an interesting side dish, these recipes have you covered.

Seriously Simple: Roast turkey in pieces reduces cooking time on Turkey Day
Seriously Simple: Roast turkey in pieces reduces cooking time on Turkey Day

  Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
If you have your butcher cut up the bird for you, ask for the neck, backbone, wing tips, and giblets, along with a few extra wings for making stock. Also, make sure to have an accurate meat thermometer to test the temperatures of the different pieces. I’ve also included the recipe for my favorite make-ahead turkey gravy.

JeanMarie Brownson: A bone-in, skin-on turkey breast yields plenty of meat for an intimate Thanksgiving dinner
JeanMarie Brownson: A bone-in, skin-on turkey breast yields plenty of meat for an intimate Thanksgiving dinner

  JeanMarie Brownson, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
The smoky-sweet red chile rub creates a beautiful delicious exterior on roasted or grilled turkey. Make a double batch of the rub; it tastes great on roasted vegetables such sliced delicata squash or cubed butternut or sweet potatoes.

Agrodolce squash hits sweet, sour notes as Thanksgiving side
Agrodolce squash hits sweet, sour notes as Thanksgiving side

  By CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL - Christopher Kimball's Milk Street
  • Updated
Sweet and sour in Italian cooking, or agrodolce, has roots that predate the Romans, but credit Sicily— and the North African influence on their cuisine — with keeping it alive.

How to Bake Sweet Potatoes, Two Ways
How to Bake Sweet Potatoes, Two Ways

  Madeline Buiano
  • Updated
When you think about a baked potato, you likely envision a russet or Yukon Gold potato sliced open and piled high with sour cream, chives, bacon, cheese and more. But you can achieve a similar effect with a sweet potato.

EatingWell: Take your Thanksgiving mashed potatoes to the next level
EatingWell: Take your Thanksgiving mashed potatoes to the next level

  Adam Dolge, EatingWell
  • Updated
These garlic mashed potatoes are extra creamy, thanks to the addition of both butter and buttermilk. To prevent the potatoes from getting gummy, be sure not to overmix them in Step 2.

Mashed vegetables tend to get cold easily; keep all tools — the ricer and bowl — warm by running under hot water before using.

Slow-cooker Thanksgiving side dishes for your table
Slow-cooker Thanksgiving side dishes for your table

  JeanMarie Brownson
  • Updated
The key to a successful Thanksgiving dinner: Plan ahead, then shop and spread the cooking over a couple of days. That way, you’ll have plenty of time and energy to spend at the table with your family and friends.

Kary Osmond: These vegan stuffed dates are perfect for the holidays
AP

Kary Osmond: These vegan stuffed dates are perfect for the holidays

  Kary Osmond, karyosmond.com
  • Updated
 The dates are filled with plant-based bacon to give it that smoky, sweet flavor and stuffed with a rich and savory cashew cheese that you can whip up yourself.

The Kitchn: This garlic bread deserves a seat at the Thanksgiving table
The Kitchn: This garlic bread deserves a seat at the Thanksgiving table

  Meghan Splawn, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
This last-minute addition to your table is perfect for those of us who don’t have the desire to make anything else from scratch. 

Seriously Simple: Autumnal figs in port wine can be eaten several ways
Seriously Simple: Autumnal figs in port wine can be eaten several ways

  Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
Enjoy this as a simple dessert with yogurt or ice cream, an add-in to an endive salad, or a side sauce to roast duck or chicken.

Cozy up in your kitchen with pumpkin loaf
Cozy up in your kitchen with pumpkin loaf

  Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
Looks like we are in the season of pumpkin everything. This pumpkin cranberry loaf is a welcoming snack with a hot cup of tea or apple cider.

Seriously Simple: Pumpkin pie bars a smart solution for serving a Thanksgiving crowd
Seriously Simple: Pumpkin pie bars a smart solution for serving a Thanksgiving crowd

  Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
You make the graham cracker nut crust and spread it on the bottom and sides of a sheet pan. The rich autumnal-spiced pumpkin custard is poured on top, and it is baked until just done. Best of all, you can make this a few days ahead of Thanksgiving and store it in the refrigerator covered.

Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert
Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert

  By KATIE WORKMAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
In some areas of the country, especially the South, sweet potatoes make regular appearances at the end of the meal, yet for many of us elsewhere, it’s a surprise to encounter them in dessert form. But they are called sweet potatoes for a reason!

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

