Isolated showers in NWI Tuesday

As an area of low pressure slowly moves away from us, the chance of rain continues in Northwest Indiana Tuesday, but some will likely stay dry. Isolated showers are expected, with the best chance during the morning hours. Throughout the day, the better chance of rain will be in the eastern half of the Region, closer to the area of low pressure.

Indiana 8am
Indiana 11am
Indiana 2pm
Indiana 5pm

By 5 p.m., the rain chance will be over with. Mostly cloudy skies will eventually become mostly sunny in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s in most locations, but may only reach the low 70s for places near Lake Michigan. A light breeze is expected this afternoon with gusts around 15 mph.

The evening hours Tuesday look mostly clear, but late tonight, skies will become partly cloudy and fog will form across the Region. It will mostly be light, but could be dense in spots. Low temperatures will reach the mid 50s near the lake, but the low 50s in most locations.

Indiana Low Temps

The fog will stick around into the early morning hours on Wednesday and could slow the morning commute down a little in some locations. All fog will be gone by 9:30 a.m. though. For the rest of the day, partly cloudy skies will become clear. Temperatures will return to normal for this time of year. Highs will reach the upper 70s near Lake Michigan, but around 80 in most locations. Not much wind is expected, with winds only reaching around 10 mph Wednesday afternoon.

Indiana High Temps

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

