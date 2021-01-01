 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Rain and snow in the evening then remaining overcast late. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Saturday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

