Munster's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . A 3-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, for Lake County and all portions of Illinois located north of Interstate 80.
A combination of snow and rain will likely slow traffic across the area today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
