This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
A slow-moving cold front will be working over the Region today bringing wet conditions and colder temperatures. How are New Year's Eve and New Year's Day looking? Get all the details here.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
When ice is forced to vibrate, move or crack, it generates a sound wave.
Dry Thursday in the Region, but rain and snow showers will make a comeback late tonight and continue through Friday. Find out when the activity will peak and when it will come to an end here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
