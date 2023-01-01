Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.