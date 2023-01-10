Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.