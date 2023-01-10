For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
