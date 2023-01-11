 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. It will be a cold day in Munster Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

