Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.