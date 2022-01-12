 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

