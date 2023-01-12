 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

