Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Thursday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

