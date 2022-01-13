 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts