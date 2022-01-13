Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Light freezing rain is expected to fall in the Region during the late afternoon and evening Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the details and what to expect for the rest of the weekend.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
Temperatures are only going to drop as we go through the day, while strong winds and snow flurries may continue to affect driving in the Region. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the details.