Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

