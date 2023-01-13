This evening in Munster: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
With two cold fronts working over us today, look for two periods with scattered precipitation. Then lake-effect snow will settle in across the Region. Full details, including how much snow will fall, here.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Lingering snow today in the Region along with cold and windy conditions. The snow will come to an end, but rain will return during the holiday weekend. Here's what to expect through MLK Day.
Not much rain Wednesday, but that's going to change Thursday as a cold front moves in. Find out when rain is most likely, when it will change over to snow, and what will happen to temperatures here.
When ice is forced to vibrate, move or crack, it generates a sound wave.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Snow flurries will come to an end by the afternoon today, but they won't be staying away. Find out when snow will return, when it will peak, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
This evening's outlook for Munster: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Munster people should be prepared for temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mainly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Munster residents should…