Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.