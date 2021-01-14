Munster's evening forecast: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Munster's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors…
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above…
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is cal…
Munster's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Saturday, with temperatures in …
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Friday, with temperatures in t…
This evening in Munster: Mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just ab…
Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Winds should …
It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Partly clou…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.89. Today's forecasted …