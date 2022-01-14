Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 18F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.