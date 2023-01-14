Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.