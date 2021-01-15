This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers around after midnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Saturday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
