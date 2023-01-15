Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Monday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.