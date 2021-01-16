 Skip to main content
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 29.2. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

