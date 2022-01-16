 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 21-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts