For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 21-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
For the drive home in Munster: Clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temper…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
For the drive home in Munster: A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 18F. Winds ENE…
For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 9F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might …
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 27F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. …
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Light freezing rain is expected to fall in the Region during the late afternoon and evening Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the details and what to expect for the rest of the weekend.