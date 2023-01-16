 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Munster will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

