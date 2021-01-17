This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 23.93. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
