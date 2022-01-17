Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.