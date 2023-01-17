This evening in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
With two cold fronts working over us today, look for two periods with scattered precipitation. Then lake-effect snow will settle in across the Region. Full details, including how much snow will fall, here.
Lingering snow today in the Region along with cold and windy conditions. The snow will come to an end, but rain will return during the holiday weekend. Here's what to expect through MLK Day.
Not much rain Wednesday, but that's going to change Thursday as a cold front moves in. Find out when rain is most likely, when it will change over to snow, and what will happen to temperatures here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
