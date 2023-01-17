 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

