Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 19F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 17.38. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
