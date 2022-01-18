 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts