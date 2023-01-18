Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
With two cold fronts working over us today, look for two periods with scattered precipitation. Then lake-effect snow will settle in across the Region. Full details, including how much snow will fall, here.
Lingering snow today in the Region along with cold and windy conditions. The snow will come to an end, but rain will return during the holiday weekend. Here's what to expect through MLK Day.
Lots of showers and even a few thunderstorms with a warm front this evening. A cold front will keep the rain chance going tomorrow and eventually bring some snow. Get all the details here.
