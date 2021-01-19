Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.66. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Mo…
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. There is…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good…
Munster's evening forecast: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of preci…
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is cal…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers around after midnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. S…
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above…
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low tem…