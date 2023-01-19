 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Munster: Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Friday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts