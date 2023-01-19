This evening in Munster: Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Friday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry for now, but we're not done with rain just yet! A cold front will arrive this afternoon causing temperatures to drop and eventually some snow to fall. Full details here.
Lingering snow today in the Region along with cold and windy conditions. The snow will come to an end, but rain will return during the holiday weekend. Here's what to expect through MLK Day.
Lots of showers and even a few thunderstorms with a warm front this evening. A cold front will keep the rain chance going tomorrow and eventually bring some snow. Get all the details here.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
With two cold fronts working over us today, look for two periods with scattered precipitation. Then lake-effect snow will settle in across the Region. Full details, including how much snow will fall, here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 22 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of r…
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blank…
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Munster residents should expect tempera…