Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Sunday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph.