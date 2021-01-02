 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Sunday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

