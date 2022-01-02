 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Clear. Low near 5F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts