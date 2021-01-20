This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Munster Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
