Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

