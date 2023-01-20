For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Dry for now, but we're not done with rain just yet! A cold front will arrive this afternoon causing temperatures to drop and eventually some snow to fall. Full details here.
All snow showers and flurries will exit the Region by late this afternoon, but they're coming back! See when our next snow chance will begin, when it will end, and how much will fall here.
Lots of showers and even a few thunderstorms with a warm front this evening. A cold front will keep the rain chance going tomorrow and eventually bring some snow. Get all the details here.
